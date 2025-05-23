Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Amit Shah, CM Naidu Review Implementation of New Criminal Laws in Andhra Pradesh

May 23, 2025
Last Updated on: 24 May 2025 6:34 PM

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today held a review meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in New Delhi today on the implementation of three new criminal laws in the State. The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh and senior officials of center and the state. In a statement, the Home Ministry said, implementation and present status of various new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution and forensics were reviewed in the meeting.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Govt to open Driving training schools in Tribal areas, says Gadkari

Jun 17, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP blast: 4 dead in explosion at firecracker Unit in Amroha

Jun 16, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Last rites of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani today evening

Jun 16, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!