Amit Shah, CM Naidu Review Implementation of New Criminal Laws in Andhra Pradesh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today held a review meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in New Delhi today on the implementation of three new criminal laws in the State. The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh and senior officials of center and the state. In a statement, the Home Ministry said, implementation and present status of various new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution and forensics were reviewed in the meeting.