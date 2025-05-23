Maharashtra Govt Approves 38 New Anganwadi Centres in Remote Tribal Areas

AMN

The Maharashtra government has approved 38 new Anganwadi centres in some of the most inaccessible tribal regions under the Prime Minister’s Tribal Justice Mega Campaign. This move aims to enhance nutrition and healthcare access for children and pregnant women in these underserved areas.

Maharashtra’s Women and Child Development Minister, Aditi Tatkare, stated that the new centres will provide essential nutritional support and health services where such facilities were previously unavailable. The campaign aims at holistic tribal development, and as part of this initiative, the population requirement for opening Anganwadi centres has been relaxed.