Uttarakhand: Death toll rises to 52, Relief operations are in full swing

AMN / WEB DESK

THE death toll in rain related incidents has gone up to 52 as six more bodies buried in the debris were retrieved from different parts of Kumaon division in Uttarakhand the today. 49 people have died in the Kumaon region alone so far.

In Nainital District, highest 28 deaths have been reported. Relief and rescue work is going on in full swing in the state. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued more than 1,300 people from disaster affected areas of state and has enhanced its rescue teams from 15 to 17.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is continuously visiting the disaster affected areas and monitoring the relief and rescue work. Meanwhile, Chardham Yatrara has been resumed today except for Badrinath yatra as the route leading to the shrine has been blocked at few places following landslides. About 8000 pilgrims have been sent to Kedarnath Dham today.