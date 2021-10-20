Buddha message is solution to problems related to environment: PM Modi

AMN / VARANASI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world is facing many problems related to environment and if we follow the path showed by Buddha, we will get all solutions.

“When the world talks about environmental protection, expresses its concern about climate change, then many questions arise with it. But, if we adopt the message of Buddha, then instead of ‘who will do’, ‘what is to be done’ path starts showing itself” said PM.

The Prime Minister said that Buddha resides in the soul of humanity and is connecting different cultures and countries. India has made this aspect of his teaching part of the journey of its growth. “India never believed in restricting the knowledge, great messages or the thoughts of great souls. Whatever was ours was shared with the entire humanity. That is why, human values like non-violence and compassion are settled in the heart of India so naturally”, the Prime Minister said.

He said this in a function held at Mahaparinirvana temple in Kushinagar on the auspicious Abhidhamm Divas.

On the occasion, The Prime Minister said that Kushinagar International Airport will ease the journey of crores of Buddhists to the land of Lord Buddha.

He said that the arrival of the Sri Lankan delegation by the inaugural flight signifies the religious, social and spiritual bonds that both countries share. He said that two thousand years old Indo-Sri Lankan relationship is further strengthened by today’s inauguration of Kushinagar airport.

Earlier, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said that every Buddhist wishes to visit the holy land of India where Lord Buddha spent his entire life and attained Mahaparinirvana. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing air connectivity to the Holy Buddhist places including Kushinagar to the followers of Buddhism around the world.

Sri Lankan Minister Namal Rajapakshe said that the biggest gift from India to Sri Lanka is Buddhism. This strengthens people to people connect between the two countries. He thanked the Prime Minister for providing air connectivity to this pious land through Kushinagar International Airport.