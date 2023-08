AMN

In Uttarakhand, seven people were killed and 28 others injured when a bus fell into a gorge near Gangnani on the Gangotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district on 20th August 2023.



As soon as the information of the accident was received, NDRF, SDRF, and police started relief and rescue operations with the help of local people. According to the information received from the Disaster Operation Center, a total of 35 people were on board. The bus was returning from Gangotri Dham.