International Surf Open Tamil Nadu, WSL QS 3000 come to conclusion at Mamallapuram near Chennai

AMN

The International Surf Open Tamil Nadu, WSL QS 3000 came to the conclusion today at Mamallapuram near Chennai. It was a nail-biting finish for both the men’s and women’s finals. Sara Wakita from Japan won the women’s title with a score of 13.50 and a very close second was Shino Matsuda with a score of 13.10.

The men’s final went down to the last few seconds with Tenshi Iwami from Japan making his last wave count and winning with a score of 16.30 while Kian Martin from Sweden finished second with a score of 14.70.

This is the first international event in surfing to be held in India.