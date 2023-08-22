इंडियन आवाज़     22 Aug 2023 09:11:15      انڈین آواز

Goa: President Murmu lays wreath at Martyr’s Memorial at Azad Maidan in Panaji

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Goa this afternoon on a 3-day visit to the state. The President laid a wreath at Martyr’s Memorial at Azad Maidan in Panaji.

Later in the evening, the President attended a civic reception hosted by the Government of Goa in her honour at Raj Bhavan, Goa.

On the occasion, The President distributed ‘Sanad’ under the Forest Rights Act to select beneficiaries. Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu said that Goa has rich forest cover and it should be saved. She appreciated the progress made by Goa on Sustainable Development Goals. The President said that it is heartening that Goa has adopted a common civil code in such a cosmopolitan society.

Tomorrow, the President will grace the 34th convocation of Goa University and interact with the members of Tribal Groups of the state. On the same day, The President will also address the Goa Legislative Assembly at Porvorim.

