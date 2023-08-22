Manipur: Governor summons special session of state Legislative Assembly on 29th August

Manipur, Governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikey has summoned the special session of the state Legislative Assembly on 29th August.



A communique issued by the Secretary of the Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretariat said that the Governor summon the 4th Session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly to meet on 29th August. The normal session of the State Assembly has to be convened before 2nd September as the last session was adjourned sine die in March.



The number of sessions, agendas, and others will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee.