इंडियन आवाज़     23 Aug 2023 12:14:19      انڈین آواز

Manipur: Governor summons special session of state Legislative Assembly on 29th August

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Manipur, Governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikey has summoned the special session of the state Legislative Assembly on 29th August.

A communique issued by the Secretary of the Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretariat said that the Governor summon the 4th Session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly to meet on 29th August. The normal session of the State Assembly has to be convened before 2nd September as the last session was adjourned sine die in March.

The number of sessions, agendas, and others will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayan-3 starts process of identifying site for safe landing on moon’s surface

WEB DESK The Chandrayan- 3 has started the process of identifying safe landing area on the surface of the m ...

Chandrayaan-3 to make soft landing on Moon on Aug 23 at around 6:04 PM

@isro AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) ambitious mission to the Moon, Chandrayaa ...

@Powered By: Logicsart