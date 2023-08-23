J&K: 62-day-long annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, 2023 remain temporarily suspended

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Jammu and Kashmir, the 62-day-long annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, 2023 shall remain temporarily suspended from today, eight days ahead of the scheduled date of August 31. The Yatra shall remain suspended from both routes in view of reduced pilgrim flow and track restoration works. The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) have informed that due to a considerable reduction in the flow of pilgrims and the urgent repairs and maintenance of the Yatra tracks at vulnerable stretches being undertaken by Border Roads Organization (BRO), the movement of pilgrims on both the tracks leading to the Holy Cave is not advisable. However, the Chari Mubarak shall proceed via the traditional Pahalgam route marking the culmination of the Yatra on 31st.

The Chari Mubarak will leave Pahalgam on August 28 morning and reach Chandanwari for night halt the same evening. It will reach Sheshnag on August 29 and Panchtarni on August 30 before reaching the shrine on August 31. Akashvani Jammu correspondent reports annual yatra to the 3,888-metre high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas commenced on July 1 simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district. The yatra progressed smoothly, with devotees from across the country thronged the base camps to have a glimpse of the naturally formed Ice-Shivlingam and offered their prayers. This year the Yatra has seen overwhelming footfall with more than 4.40 lakh pilgrims having taken darshan at the Holy Amarnathji Shrine so far. The pilgrim movement started to decline from 23 July with the melting of the naturally formed Ice Shiv Lingam at the shrine.