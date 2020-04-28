US: Trump urges states to consider reopening schools before end of academic year

WEB DESK

President Donald Trump says, states should seriously consider reopening their public schools before the end of the academic year, even though dozens already have said, it would be unsafe for students to return until the summer or fall.

Trump made the comments yesterday in a call with governors discussing how to reopen their economies, among other topics.

Trump made the comments as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention worked to finalize guidelines for reopening the economy. For schools, that included putting students’ desks 6 feet apart, serving meals in the classroom instead of the cafeteria and closing playgrounds.

Reopening schools is considered key to getting the economy moving again. Without a safe place for their kids, many parents would have difficulty returning to work.