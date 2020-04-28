Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 8,60,875 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Boris Johnson arrives back home after recovery
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,05,398 worldwide
Spain records lowest daily death toll in a month

US: Trump urges states to consider reopening schools before end of academic year

Published On: By

WEB DESK

President Donald Trump says, states should seriously consider reopening their public schools before the end of the academic year, even though dozens already have said, it would be unsafe for students to return until the summer or fall.

Trump made the comments yesterday in a call with governors discussing how to reopen their economies, among other topics.

Trump made the comments as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention worked to finalize guidelines for reopening the economy. For schools, that included putting students’ desks 6 feet apart, serving meals in the classroom instead of the cafeteria and closing playgrounds.

Reopening schools is considered key to getting the economy moving again. Without a safe place for their kids, many parents would have difficulty returning to work.

