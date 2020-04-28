Extremist groups taking advantage of COVID-19 lockdowns: UN Chief

WEB DESK

United Nation Chief Antonio Guterres has warned that extremist groups are taking advantage of the COVID-19 lockdowns and intensifying efforts on social media to recruit youths online by exploiting their anger and despair. He asserted that the world cannot afford to lost generation due to the unprecedented global health crisis.

The UN Secretary-General made the remarks yesterday during a video conference to review the five years since its adoption of a landmark resolution on youth, peace and security.

Guterres told the Security Council that even before the current crisis, young people were facing enormous challenges. He said countries must do more to harness the talents of young people to address the crisis and its aftermath.