Brics foreign ministers to discuss impact of COVID-19 on international relations via video conference today

India will participate in a key meeting of the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) foreign ministers today to discuss impact of the Covid-19 on international relations, concerted efforts to address global challenges and deepening BRICS cooperation. The meeting, to be held by the rotating chair Russia, will be convened via video conference.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will join his counterparts from the BRICS, as it goes into a major brainstorming session to forge a joint response to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministerial videoconference hosted by Russia, the current rotating head of the BRICS, is also expected to crystal ball the post COVID-19 global order and the role of the emerging economies in shaping it.