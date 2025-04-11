US to hold direct nuclear talks with Iran

AMN/ WEB DESK

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States will hold direct talks with Iran tomorrow to discuss Iran’s nuclear programme. The talks between U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and a senior Iranian leader are scheduled for this weekend in Oman.

Rubio said during a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Donald Trump yesterday that the US hopes the meeting will lead to peace and that we have been very clear that Iran is never going to have a nuclear weapon. Trump made a surprise announcement last Monday that the United States and Iran were poised to begin direct talks on Tehran’s nuclear programme on Saturday, warning that Iran would be in great danger if the talks were unsuccessful.

The Iranian and American delegations will arrive in Muscat, the capital of Oman, before noon tomorrow and after holding a meeting with the Omani Foreign Minister, they will begin negotiations with the American side. According to the reports, the Omani Foreign Minister will play the intermediary role in conveying the message between the two sides.

The Iranian delegation will be headed by Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, and the American delegation will be headed by Steve Witkoff, United States Special Envoy to the Middle East.