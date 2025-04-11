EU Halts Countermeasures for 90 Days After Trump Suspends Tariffs

AMN/ WEB DESK

The European Union said it is putting on hold the countermeasures against US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff for 90 days. The announcement was made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen yesterday in a statement on the social media platform X. This comes after Trump halted the tariffs he imposed for a similar period.

The EU had put tariffs on US goods worth €21 billion that are imported into the bloc. It was in response to 25 percent tariffs on imports from Europe imposed by the Donald Trump administration last Wednesday. A majority of the EU’s 27 member states voted in favor of the penalties, some of which would have started to take effect in mid-April.