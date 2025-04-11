Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EU Halts Countermeasures for 90 Days After Trump Suspends Tariffs

Apr 11, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The European Union said it is putting on hold the countermeasures against US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff for 90 days. The announcement was made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen yesterday in a statement on the social media platform X. This comes after Trump halted the tariffs he imposed for a similar period.

The EU had put tariffs on US goods worth €21 billion that are imported into the bloc. It was in response to 25 percent tariffs on imports from Europe imposed by the Donald Trump administration last Wednesday. A majority of the EU’s 27 member states voted in favor of the penalties, some of which would have started to take effect in mid-April.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan Begins Mass Deportation of Afghan Refugees—11,000 Sent Back Since April 1

Apr 11, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UK, Japan voice strong opposition to trade war amid U.S. tariffs

Apr 11, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US to hold direct nuclear talks with Iran

Apr 11, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan Begins Mass Deportation of Afghan Refugees—11,000 Sent Back Since April 1

11 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UK, Japan voice strong opposition to trade war amid U.S. tariffs

11 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EU Halts Countermeasures for 90 Days After Trump Suspends Tariffs

11 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US to hold direct nuclear talks with Iran

11 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!