UK, Japan voice strong opposition to trade war amid U.S. tariffs

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and both agreed that a trade war does not benefit anyone. This meeting happened as the United States kept a 10 per cent tariff on most countries, as well as a 25 per cent import tariff on steel, aluminium, and car parts.

Starmer acknowledged earlier that it is unlikely the United States will remove the new 10 per cent tariff on all British imports, and the prime minister is trying to persuade the US President to lift the 25 per cent tariff on British cars.

Yesterday, Japan announced plans to send Economic Revitalisation Minister Ryosei Akazawa to the United States for tariff negotiations as early as next week.

President Trump said yesterday that for trading partner countries that are not able to reach an agreement with the US by July 9, when the 90-day pause ends, goods coming to the US from there will be tariffed at the reciprocal rate announced earlier.