Pakistan Begins Mass Deportation of Afghan Refugees—11,000 Sent Back Since April 1

Apr 11, 2025

Pakistan has deported over 11 thousand Afghan refugees after a deadline for their voluntary return expired last week. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said in a press conference yesterday that 11,230 Afghans have been repatriated to their country so far.

In January, Pakistan announced that all Afghan Citizen Card holders should leave the country by March 31 or face deportation. Authorities launched a drive from April 1 to expel those falling into the category. The minister clarified that no Afghan national would be allowed to come to Pakistan without valid documents. He said this deadline would not be extended but clarified that specific cases may be reviewed.

Mr. Chaudhry also alleged that terrorist incidents in Pakistan were linked to Afghanistan

