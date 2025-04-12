Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Iran and US to engage in critical nuclear talks in Oman

Apr 12, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Iran and the United States will begin crucial talks in Oman today to reach a new nuclear deal in an effort to avert another conflict in the West Asia.

The Iranian delegation will be led by the country’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while US envoy Steve Witkoff will represent the American side. Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi will act as an intermediary. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has given Iran a two-month deadline to accept a deal that will lead to Iran shrinking its nuclear footprint or eliminating its program altogether. On the other hand, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei

A social media post said that Iran is giving diplomacy a genuine chance and that the US should value this decision despite their prevailing confrontational hoopla.

