Gabon General Elections 2025: Voters Head to Elect New President

AMN/ WEB DESK

Gabon will undergo general elections today to choose their next president. The polls will decide that whether the Central African country will go back to civilian rule, or the dynastic Bongo family will continue to rule. The crucial polls come 19 months after the military staged a coup and ousted President Ali Bongo from power, ending a political dynasty that lasted 56 years.

Brice Oligui Nguema has been interim leader of Gabon since leading the coup as an army general. After which he led the campaign with the slogan of “We Build Together”.Around 8 lakh 60 thousand registered voters are expected to vote in the presidential election, with results expected by tomorrow. The winner of the election will serve a seven-year term.