Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Gabon General Elections 2025: Voters Head to Elect New President

Apr 12, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Gabon will undergo general elections today to choose their next president. The polls will decide that whether the Central African country will go back to civilian rule, or the dynastic Bongo family will continue to rule. The crucial polls come 19 months after the military staged a coup and ousted President Ali Bongo from power, ending a political dynasty that lasted 56 years.

Brice Oligui Nguema has been interim leader of Gabon since leading the coup as an army general. After which he led the campaign with the slogan of “We Build Together”.Around 8 lakh 60 thousand registered voters are expected to vote in the presidential election, with results expected by tomorrow. The winner of the election will serve a seven-year term.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Putin Meets US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff for Ukraine Peace Talks

Apr 12, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UK Halts Personal Meat and Dairy Imports from EU Amid Foot-and-Mouth Outbreak

Apr 12, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China Imposes 125% Tariff on US Goods, Urges EU to Oppose US ‘Unilateral Bullying’

Apr 12, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana: 22 members of CPI (Maoist) surrender before police in Mulugu district

12 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 triggers protest in West Bengal; BSF deployed amid rising tensions

12 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: 3 Terrorists Killed in Encounter in Chatroo Forest, Kishtwar District

12 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Apricot Blossom Festival 2025 begins in Ladakh

12 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!