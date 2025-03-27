Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

HEALTH

US Senate appoints Indian-origin scientist Jay Bhattacharya as Director of NIH

Mar 27, 2025
US Senate appoints Indian-origin scientist Jay Bhattacharya as Director of National Institutes of Health

AMN / WEB DESK

The US Senate confirmed the appointment of Indian-origin scientist Jay Bhattacharya as the Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

According to the official website of the US Senate, he was confirmed by a 53-47 vote on Tuesday. US President Donald Trump nominated Bhattacharya as the 18th NIH Director in November last year.

Mr Bhattacharya is a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research, a professor of health policy at Stanford University, and a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research. His peer-reviewed research has been published in Economics, Statistics, Legal, Medical, Public Health, and Health Policy Journals. He holds an MD and PhD in Economics from Stanford University.

Related Post

HEALTH

Outcomes of Adenomyosis in Pregnancy

Mar 26, 2025
HEALTH

AIIMS Delhi to install India’s first indigenously built MRI machine by Oct

Mar 25, 2025
HEALTH

Heat Aggravates Mania but Relieves Depression: Study

Mar 23, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार वीरेंद्र सेंगर को दी गई भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि

27 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Rajya Sabha Chairman dismisses privilege motion notice moved by Congress against Amit Shah

27 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Centre asks states to lower VAT on ATF to check prices of air tickets in the country

27 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India becomes second largest 5G market in the world: Ashwini Vaishnaw

27 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!