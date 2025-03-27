India provided training to various countries in vaccine management

India is providing training to foreign countries in cold chain and vaccine management. The National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW) has already provided training to Nepal and Malawi and helped them assess their effective vaccine management systems. The institute provides technical support for all cold chain and vaccine management initiatives at the national and international levels. Talking to Akashvani News, Director of NIHFW, Dr. Dheeraj Shah, said that the Institute provides training to technicians and workers for the proper handling of the equipment as well.



The National Institute of Health and Family Welfare is also planning to launch a new training program specifically for doctors to help them communicate effectively with patients and their families. Dr. Shah said that under the program, the institute will train doctors on how to deal with conflicts that may arise with patients.