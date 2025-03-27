Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

HEALTH

India provided training to various countries in vaccine management

Mar 28, 2025
India provided training to various countries in vaccine management

India is providing training to foreign countries in cold chain and vaccine management. The National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW) has already provided training to Nepal and Malawi and helped them assess their effective vaccine management systems. The institute provides technical support for all cold chain and vaccine management initiatives at the national and international levels. Talking to Akashvani News, Director of NIHFW, Dr. Dheeraj Shah, said that the Institute provides training to technicians and workers for the proper handling of the equipment as well.


The National Institute of Health and Family Welfare is also planning to launch a new training program specifically for doctors to help them communicate effectively with patients and their families. Dr. Shah said that under the program, the institute will train doctors on how to deal with conflicts that may arise with patients.

Related Post

HEALTH

US Senate appoints Indian-origin scientist Jay Bhattacharya as Director of NIH

Mar 27, 2025
HEALTH

Outcomes of Adenomyosis in Pregnancy

Mar 26, 2025
HEALTH

AIIMS Delhi to install India’s first indigenously built MRI machine by Oct

Mar 25, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

अमरीका के राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प ने आयातित ऑटोमोबाइल और कलपुर्जों पर 25 प्रतिशत टैरिफ लगाने की घोषणा की है

28 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

सौगात-ए-मोदी अभियान की शुरुआत

28 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

US authorities convey no instructions to deportees to remove religious head coverings: MoS to RS

28 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE

Govt procures Nag Missile system to enhance defence capabilities

28 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!