US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken arrives New Delhi

Antony J. Blinken

AMN/ WEB DESK

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has arrived in New Delhi today on a two day visit to India. This is Secretary Blinken’s first visit to India after assuming charge as US Secretary of State.

Mr Blinken will meet the External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval tomorrow. Both sides will review the robust and multifaceted India-US bilateral relations and potential for consolidating them further.

Discussions will focus on regional and global issues of mutual interest including recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indo-Pacific region, Afghanistan and cooperation in the United Nations. Secretary Blinken’s visit is an opportunity to continue the high-level bilateral dialogue and bolster the India-US global strategic partnership.