US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Says Israeli actions are not retaliation but defending lives of its people

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, What Israel is doing is not retaliation, it is defending the lives of its people. He was addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on the 13th of October. He said, Israel is conducting operations in Gaza because Hamas carried out terrorist attacks that killed 1,300 of its people in the most horrific way.

Mr. Blinken further said that efforts to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza have been complicated as terrorist group Hamas continues to use civilians as ‘human shields’ and is reportedly blocking roads to prevent Palestinians from relocating to southern Gaza. Terming the humanitarian situation as urgent, Mr. Blinken added that the US is actively engaged with its partners, including Qatar to provide humanitarian aid to those who are in need.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken travelled to Qatar as the world remains on high alert regarding Hamas’s demand for a “Day of Rage” in support of Palestinians. The state secretary reiterated the “importance of taking every possible precaution to avoid harming civilians” but stressed that any nation “faced with what Israel has suffered would likely do the same.”

Prior to his departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday, Blinken denounced the terrorism displayed by Hamas and reiterated America’s plans to “ensure Israel gets everything it needs to defend itself and provide for the security of its people.” Mr. Blinken confirmed on Thursday that 27 Americans have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas. Blinken also met separately with Jordanian King Abdullah II and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Amman, Jordan, on Friday morning.