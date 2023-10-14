इंडियन आवाज़     14 Oct 2023 10:52:25      انڈین آواز

Saudi Arabia suspends talks on potentially normalising ties with Israel

AMN

Saudi Arabia has suspended talks on potentially normalising ties with Israel, a source said on Saturday, amid the war raging between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia denounced the displacement of Palestinians within Gaza and attacks on “defenceless civilians”, its strongest language criticising Israel since the war broke out.

Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel on the 7th of October which killed 1,400 people. Israel responded with a bombing campaign that has killed at least 1,900 in the Gaza Strip ahead of a potential Israeli ground invasion of the territory.

