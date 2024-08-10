US, Qatar, Egypt call on Israel and Hamas to resume Gaza ceasefire talks

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States, Egypt, and Qatar called on Israel and Hamas to resume talks to de-escalate the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The three countries have issued a joint statement in this regard. They emphasized the importance of finding a peaceful solution to the crisis and urged both parties to prioritize the well-being of civilians in the region. They also expressed their commitment to supporting efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire and address the root causes of the conflict. According to the statement, the three nations had forged a framework agreement that had only the details of implementation left to conclude.

Israel said, it would send negotiators to the proposed talks, which are pencilled in for 15 August in Doha or Cairo. Hamas did not immediately respond.