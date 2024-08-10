Israel on High Alert Amid Rising Tensions in West Asia

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israel is on high alert as tensions in West Asia reach a critical point, with concerns about potential attacks from Iran and Hezbollah. The Israeli government has advised citizens to stock up on food and water in fortified safe rooms. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the country’s readiness for both defence and offence. International mediators, including the U.S., have urged Israel and Hamas to resume ceasefire talks immediately.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has announced plans to attack Israel, citing a desire to “punish” the country. Intelligence reports suggest Hezbollah may act independently of Iran. The crisis has been exacerbated by recent high-profile assassinations, including that of Fuad Shukr, a top Hezbollah commander, and Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’s political leader in Tehran.