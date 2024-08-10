Russia sends more troops to Kursk as it battles Ukrainian incursion for fourth day

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia is sending more troops to Kursk as it battles a Ukrainian incursion for the fourth day. The Russian military, in a statement said that the advance of the invading force has been halted but that Ukrainians remained in some areas in the district. A total of 25 temporary facilities have been set up in the region, currently accommodating more than 2,000 people, including 520 children as a federal emergency has been declared in the Kursk region. Kiev’s troops launched their largest attack on Russian territory since the start of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev in Kursk Region’s Sudzha district on Tuesday.



The Defense Ministry said, Russian warplanes and artillery struck Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Daryino, Gogolevka, Melovoy and Nikolsky, as well as and on the western outskirts of Sudzha town. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the Ukranian attack as a large-scale provocation, and has accused Kiev of conducting indiscriminate strikes on civilians, residential buildings, and ambulances. On the other hand, Ukraine reported that the number of dead following a Russian strike on a Ukrainian supermarket in the eastern Donetsk region continues to rise. According to Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko in the deadly attack in the town of Kostyantynivka ten people were killed and 35 others were wounded.