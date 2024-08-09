“Govt is serious about the issue.”: Dr Jaishankar on Indians stuck in Russian Army

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar reported in the Lok Sabha that 91 Indian nationals were recruited by the Russian Army. Eight have died, 14 have been discharged, and 69 are still waiting to be released. Dr Jaishankar assured that India is addressing the issue seriously, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing a promise from Russian President Vladimir Putin for the release of these nationals. The Minister noted that while Russia claims these individuals entered contracts voluntarily, evidence suggests many were misled about their employment.

Dr Jaishankar also updated on the CBI’s investigation, revealing criminal charges against 19 individuals and entities, with four human traffickers currently in custody. Regarding cyber scam victims misled into working in Southeast Asia, he stated that the government has repatriated 650 from Cambodia, 450 from Myanmar, and 548 from Laos, maintaining vigilance on the matter.