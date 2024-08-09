Dr Jaishankar on 3 day visit to Maldives

By A Akhter

External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar will be on a three-day official visit to Maldives beginning Friday. The visit aims to strengthen the close partnership between the two countries and explore new opportunities to enhance the bilateral relationship further.

The visit follows the recent visit of the President of Maldives, Dr Mohamed Muizzu, to India for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet and Council of Ministers in June this year.

. The visit aims to strengthen the close partnership between the two countries and explore new opportunities to enhance bilateral relationship further. The visit follows the recent travel of the President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu to India for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet and Council of Ministers in June this year. Maldives is a key maritime neighbour to India and holds a strategic position in the Indian Ocean. It has been considered an essential partner in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and its Security and Growth for All in the Region-‘SAGAR’ vision. Dr Jaishankar’s trip is expected to focus on enhancing this partnership, exploring new avenues for cooperation, and addressing concerns that have surfaced in the past year.