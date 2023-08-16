US pushes Tehran to stop selling armed drones to Russia

AMN

In a major attempt to de-escalate tensions between the United States and Iran, Washington is reportedly pushing Tehran to stop selling armed drones to Russia. This is America’s one of the demands as part of ongoing discussions with Iran to ease tensions and revive broader talks over Tehran’s nuclear program. As per reports, Russia is allegedly using these drones in the Ukraine conflict. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday said that he would welcome any Iranian steps to de-escalate the growing nuclear threat.