Pakistan: Muslim crowd attacks Christian community after blasphemy accusation

A muslim crowd in Pakistan attacked a Christian community setting afire several churches and houses in Faisalabad after accusing its members of desecrating the Koran. The incident took place in Jaranwala town of Faisalabad after two Christians were accused of blasphemy. According to reports, the local administration has called in paramilitary troops to handle the violent crowd. Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan and though no one has ever been executed for it, numerous accused people have been lynched to death by violent mobs.