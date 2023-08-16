Indian Naval Ships INS Visakhapatnam and INS Deepak Make Port Call in Bahrain

AMN

Indian naval ships INS Visakhapatnam and INS Deepak port call in Bahrain, further strengthening the ties between the two nations. The port call, which coincided with India’s 77th Independence Day, marked a significant moment for bilateral engagement.

Rear Admiral Vineet S McCarty, the Flag Officer Commanding the Western Fleet of the Indian Navy, led the delegation to Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in the capital city of Manama. During the meeting, His Royal Highness acknowledged the depth of the longstanding relations between the two nations & reflected on the importance of enhancing cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries & their people.

The meeting also witnessed the presence of prominent figures, including Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s National Security Advisor; Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Lieutenant-General Theyab bin Saqr Al-Nuaimi, the Chief of Staff of Bahrain Defense Force.