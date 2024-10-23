THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

BCCI announces India A squad for upcoming tour of Australia

Oct 23, 2024

The BCCI has announced the India A squad for their upcoming tour of Australia, starting from 31st of October. India A will play two first-class matches against Australia A in Mackay and Melbourne and then take part in a three-day intra-squad game against Senior Indian Mens Team in Perth.

The Selection Committee has picked a 15-member India A squad, which will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has also been named in the India A squad, after he was removed from the BCCI Contracted Players List earlier this year.

Related Post

SPORTS

Sultan of Johor Cup: Indian Junior Men’s team defeat host Malaysia 4-2

Oct 23, 2024
SPORTS

Cricket: New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets in opening test at Bengaluru

Oct 20, 2024
SPORTS

Hockey: India beat Great Britain 6-4 at Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia

Oct 20, 2024

You missed

SPORTS

Sultan of Johor Cup: Indian Junior Men’s team defeat host Malaysia 4-2

October 23, 2024
SPORTS

BCCI announces India A squad for upcoming tour of Australia

October 23, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: Authorities rebuts rumours of asking migrant labourers to leave valley

October 23, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K govt committed to train youth for self employment, says Deputy CM

October 23, 2024