BCCI announces India A squad for upcoming tour of Australia

The BCCI has announced the India A squad for their upcoming tour of Australia, starting from 31st of October. India A will play two first-class matches against Australia A in Mackay and Melbourne and then take part in a three-day intra-squad game against Senior Indian Mens Team in Perth.

The Selection Committee has picked a 15-member India A squad, which will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has also been named in the India A squad, after he was removed from the BCCI Contracted Players List earlier this year.