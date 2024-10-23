THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Nepal constitutes a committee to study civil aviation

Oct 22, 2024

Nepal government has formed a High-Level Committee for an overall study of the area of Nepal’s civil aviation. The Committee is headed by Supreme Court’s former justice Anil Kumar Sinha. The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation said the Committee will overall assess the civil aviation sector to contribute to the development of a safe and reliable aviation system. It comprises Aviation management expert Rajendra Bahadur Singh, Aviation security expert Bheshraj Subedi, Air service operation and Quality Control Management expert Captain Riwaj Prasad Pradhan, and a joint secretary of the Ministry as its members. The Committee will recommend improvements in the nation’s aviation sector and measures for ensuring that the Nepali sky is safe.  AIR

