Blinkan in Israel to restart ceasefire negotiations

Oct 22, 2024

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Israel on Tuesday, launching a critical diplomatic mission amid escalating regional tensions. This marks his eleventh visit to the region since the October 7th Hamas attacks last year.

Blinken is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior officials, focusing on two key issues: restarting ceasefire negotiations and addressing concerns over Israel’s potential retaliation against Iran for its October 1st missile attack.

The week-long tour, which includes stops in Jordan and Qatar, comes at a moment as Israel continues its military operations in Gaza and faces growing conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon.  Washington is stepping up pressure on Israel to increase humanitarian aid access to Gaza.

