THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Singapore acknowledges India as strategic voice for Asia’s peace and stability

Oct 22, 2024

AMN

India and Singapore have agreed to enhance industry cooperation, especially in niche domains such as automation and artificial intelligence during the sixth India-Singapore Defence Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi today. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Singapore’s Minister of Defence, Dr. Ng Eng Hen, co-chaired the meeting.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction over the growing defence cooperation between the two countries. Both sides agreed to boost defence cooperation in emerging areas like cybersecurity. They also agreed to extend the bilateral agreement on joint military training for the next five years. During the meeting, the Defence Minister of Singapore acknowledged that India is a strategic voice for Asia’s peace and stability.

The bilateral relationship between the two countries was recently elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Singapore. Today’s meeting assumes significance against the backdrop of India marking a decade of its Act East policy, in which Singapore has played a key role in promoting economic cooperation and developing strategic connectivity with countries in the region.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal constitutes a committee to study civil aviation

Oct 22, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Blinkan in Israel to restart ceasefire negotiations

Oct 22, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Vietnam elects Luong Cuong as President

Oct 22, 2024

You missed

SPORTS

Sultan of Johor Cup: Indian Junior Men’s team defeat host Malaysia 4-2

October 23, 2024
SPORTS

BCCI announces India A squad for upcoming tour of Australia

October 23, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: Authorities rebuts rumours of asking migrant labourers to leave valley

October 23, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K govt committed to train youth for self employment, says Deputy CM

October 23, 2024