Vietnam elects Luong Cuong as President

WEB DESK

Luong Cuong, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and permanent member of the CPV Central Committee Secretariat, has been elected as Vietnam’s President.

The ongoing 8th session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly (NA) elected Cuong as President yesterday for the tenure until 2026. All 440 deputies present at the meeting, equivalent to 91.67 per cent of the total number of NA deputies, voted in favour of

Cuong replaces To Lam, who remained president even after he was formally appointed as the general secretary of the ruling Communist Party in August. Taking the oath, the new President pledged to fulfil the tasks assigned by the party, the state, and the people.

The role of the general secretary is the most powerful position in Vietnam while the presidency is mostly ceremonial and involves meeting foreign dignitaries.