German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit India for 7th IGC

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be on a three-day visit to India from Thursday to attend the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC). The External Affairs Ministry said, that on the 25th of October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Scholz will co-chair the Intergovernmental Consultations. The IGC is a whole-of-government framework under which Ministers from both sides hold discussions in their respective areas of responsibility and report on the outcome of their deliberations to the Prime Minister and Chancellor.

Both leaders will hold bilateral talks to discuss enhanced security and defence cooperation, deeper economic cooperation, Green and Sustainable Development Partnership and collaboration in the area of emerging and strategic technologies. The Ministry said both leaders will also address the 18th Asia Pacific Conference of German Business (APK 2024). The APK, a biennial event for business leaders, executives, and political representatives from Germany and the countries in the Indo-Pacific is expected to give a further fillip to trade and investment ties between the two countries. The Ministry informed that about 650 top business leaders and CEOs from Germany, India, and other countries are expected to participate in the event.