इंडियन आवाज़     16 Aug 2023 11:15:13      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Afghanistan: UN’s World Food Programme expresses gratitude to donors like India for generously donating life-saving food

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

United Nations World Food Programme in Afghanistan has expressed gratitude to donors like India who generously donated life-saving food. In a social media post, it said that 16 million people in Afghanistan received life-saving food from WFP for the first half of this year.

Indian government has partnered with United Nations World Food Programme for the internal distribution of wheat within Afghanistan. Under this partnership, India has supplied a total of 47 thousand 500 MTs of wheat assistance to UNWFP centres in Afghanistan. The recent ongoing shipments are being sent through Chabahar Port and handed over to UNWFP at Herat in Afghanistan.

India has, so far, supplied almost 200 tons of medical assistance consisting of essential medicines, COVID vaccines, anti-TB medicines, and medical items. These include Pediatric Stethoscope, Sphygmomanometer mobile type with pediatric BP cuff, infusion pump, drip chamber set, electrocautery, and nylon sutures. India has also continued its support for the Habibia School in Kabul and has sent assistance with winter clothing and stationary items for the primary students.

India also partnered with United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes recently to provide humanitarian assistance for the welfare of the Afghan drug user population, especially females. Under this partnership, India has supplied 1100 units of female hygiene kits and blankets and medical assistance to UNODC, Kabul. These items will be used by UNODC in their female drug rehabilitation camps across Afghanistan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

صدرجمہوریہ ہند دروپدی مرمو کا، 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم کے نام خطاب

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ملک کے 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر آ ...

جمعیۃ علماء کے وفد کا میوات کے تمام متاثرہ علاقوں کا دورہ

پولیس انتظامیہ کے جانب دارانہ رویہ کی وجہ سے بے قصوروں کی گرف ...

والدین کو اپنے بچوں سے زیادہ مطالبہ نہیں کرنا چاہیے۔ انہیں اپنی پسند کا کیریئر منتخب کرنے دیں :  نائب صدر جمہوریہ

"دنیا کو پیکاسو نہیں ملتا اگر اس کے والدین نے اسے سرکاری ملاز ...

MARQUEE

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Fifth & final Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-3 performed successfully

The final and fifth Lunar bound orbit maneuver for the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was performed successfully thi ...

ISRO plans to launch India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1 satellite in August

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation is planning its next launch of the Aditya L1 satellite th ...

@Powered By: Logicsart