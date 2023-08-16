Afghanistan: UN’s World Food Programme expresses gratitude to donors like India for generously donating life-saving food

AMN

United Nations World Food Programme in Afghanistan has expressed gratitude to donors like India who generously donated life-saving food. In a social media post, it said that 16 million people in Afghanistan received life-saving food from WFP for the first half of this year.

Indian government has partnered with United Nations World Food Programme for the internal distribution of wheat within Afghanistan. Under this partnership, India has supplied a total of 47 thousand 500 MTs of wheat assistance to UNWFP centres in Afghanistan. The recent ongoing shipments are being sent through Chabahar Port and handed over to UNWFP at Herat in Afghanistan.

India has, so far, supplied almost 200 tons of medical assistance consisting of essential medicines, COVID vaccines, anti-TB medicines, and medical items. These include Pediatric Stethoscope, Sphygmomanometer mobile type with pediatric BP cuff, infusion pump, drip chamber set, electrocautery, and nylon sutures. India has also continued its support for the Habibia School in Kabul and has sent assistance with winter clothing and stationary items for the primary students.

India also partnered with United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes recently to provide humanitarian assistance for the welfare of the Afghan drug user population, especially females. Under this partnership, India has supplied 1100 units of female hygiene kits and blankets and medical assistance to UNODC, Kabul. These items will be used by UNODC in their female drug rehabilitation camps across Afghanistan.