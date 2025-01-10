US: Out-of-control wildfire in Los Angeles kills 10

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least ten people have been killed due to the out-of-control wildfire that is ripping across parts of Los Angeles. Officials warn that the actual toll will remain unclear until it’s safe for investigators to access neighbourhood areas. Nearly 1 lakh 80 thousand residents in Los Angeles County have been ordered to evacuate as the fires rage on. Over 5,300 structures may have been destroyed – including houses and schools. The Palisades Fire, burning between Malibu and Santa Monica, is the most destructive wildfire ever to hit the area.

A fresh fire erupted last evening in the West Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles, rapidly consuming over 900 acres within hours. Firefighters have been stretched thin across Southern California as they battle multiple wildfires that have destroyed thousands of structures and forced mass evacuations.

Following the devastating wildfires in California, US President Joe Biden announced that the federal government will cover the costs of measures to protect lives and property in Southern California for six months. Mr. Biden also spoke about the deployment of extensive federal resources, including firefighters, aircraft, and military personnel, to assist in combating the fires and safeguarding affected communities.

Meanwhile, California’s National Guard has been deployed to assist in managing the crisis. The biggest blaze remains uncontained- with weather conditions expected to continue fanning the flames for days to come. Deadly, wind-driven wildfires have spread across the densely populated Los Angeles metropolitan area, including the Hollywood Hills, the entertainment capital of the US, endangering iconic landmarks. Celebrities including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, James Woods, Adam Brody, Sir Anthony Hopkins, John Goodman, Anna Faris, and Cary Elwes have reportedly lost their homes. Firefighters have been working overnight, deploying helicopters to battle the massive fire, which has burned over 17,000 acres.