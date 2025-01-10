Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya announces bid for Canada’s next PM

In Canada, Indian-origin Member of Parliament Chandra Arya has announced his candidacy for Prime Minister following the resignation of Justin Trudeau. Arya, a Liberal party MP from Ottawa has pledged to eliminate the consumer carbon tax and advocate for Canada to become a republic.

Arya hails from Dwarlu village in Tumkur district, Karnataka and immigrated to Canada in 2006. He was elected as the MP for Nepean in the 2015 Canadian federal elections, securing re-election in both the 2019 and 2021 polls. He currently serves as a member of the Standing Committee on International Trade.

Former Liberal MP Frank Baylis is the only other declared candidate for the Liberal leadership.

Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday, confirming that he will step down as both Liberal leader and Prime Minister once a successor is chosen.