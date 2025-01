Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is scheduled to visit India from January 14th to January 18th. This will be the first official visit by any Singaporean president to the country in 10 years. Shanmugaratnam’s state visit would mark the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between India and Singapore. During his visit, he is likely to visit New Delhi and Odisha. He will hold a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

