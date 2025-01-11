PM Modi to visit France in February

The Indian Awaaz

Jan 11, 2025
PM Narendra Modi to visit France in February

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a state visit to France, followed by his participation in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit, scheduled to be held next month.

Speaking at the French Ambassadors Conference, President Macron described the upcoming AI Summit as a “summit for action,” aimed at fostering meaningful discussions on artificial intelligence.

President Macron also confirmed that Prime Minister Modi will attend the summit immediately after his state visit to France. He emphasised that the event will provide a platform for dialogue among all major global powers on the critical subject of artificial intelligence.

