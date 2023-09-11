US Open: Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev win record 24th Grand Slam title

At the US Open Tennis, Novak Djokovic created history winning 24th Grand Slam title. Serbian star Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev of Russia 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 to win the US Open 2023 Men’s Singles final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium early this morning. With this, 36-year-old Djokovic equals Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam tennis titles, the most by any player in history. Djokovic, already the oldest French Open singles champion, became the oldest US Open singles champion in the pro era.

In Women’s Doubles last night, 16th seed New Zealand-Canadian combination of Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski defeated 12th seed pair of German-Russian duo Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva 7-6, 6-3 to win the title.

Earlier Yesterday, American teenage tennis sensation Coco Gauff secured her maiden Women’s Singles title, defeating Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.