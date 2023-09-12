Asia Cup 2023 Updates: India beat Pakistan by huge 228 runs

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav led Team India’s bowling as he clinched 5 wickets. India secured their biggest victory against Pakistan by 228 runs. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul played major role with their centuries.

Kuldeep Yadav’s 5 wickets propelled India to defeat Pakistan by a big 228 runs. The victory is dubbed as the biggest victory of India against their arch rivals Pakistan. Virat Kohli (122) and KL Rahul (111) helped Team India to put a big score of 356 on the scoreboard and Pakistan just collapsed chasing the high score.

Jasprit Bumrah, who is making a comeback after 10 months started with a bang as he dismissed Imam-ul-Haq (9) and keeping Pakistan batters under tight leash. Mohammed Siraj is also bowling well from other end. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is on crease with Fakhar Zaman.

After some rain disruption, the players are back on the ground. Shardul Thakur provided India with another wicket as Mohammad Rizwan (2) walked back to pavilion. Earlier, Hardik Pandya provided India with biggest breakthrough as he dismissed Babar Azam (10).

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul led India’s innings to a massive score of 356 against Pakistan. After a good opening partnership, Virat Kohli (122) and KL Rahul (111) punished Pakistan bowlers to score the highest runs against Pakistan in ODI cricket.

The rains disrupted another India vs Pakistan thriller as India dominated the Pakistan pacers on Sunday. The match was interrupted when Pakistan bowlers were trying to make a comeback against mighty Indians. After several rounds of pitch inspection and efforts by the ground staff, rains returned and the match was called off for the day.

India have made two changes to their playing XI, injured Shreyas Iyer has been replaced by KL Rahul while Jasprit Bumrah takes his place back in the Indian side.

India will also be confident of their chances after inflicting a 10-wicket defeat upon Nepal in their last encounter. However, the Rohit Sharma-led side will try to approach the game a little differently from the last time, when India had trouble dealing with the Pakistani pacers and were struggling at 66 for the loss of four wickets at one stage before Ishan Kishan and Hardik stabilised the innings with a 100-run-plus partnership to take the team to a 250-run-plus target.

While it was earlier predicted that rain could play spoilsport in the latest encounter between India and Pakistan, the weather seems to have improved in Colombo now.

Key highlights

1. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started with a bang and gave a wonderful start to India. Shubman Gill kept up the pressure from one end, while Rohit Sharma treated cautiously.

2. Slowly, both players started opening their arms and punished every Pakistan bowler brutally. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma smashed their respective 50s and placed Team India in a great position.

3. The first breakthrough for Pakistan came as Shadab Khan dismissed Rohit Sharma (56). Soon, Shubman Gill (58) also walked back to pavilion as Shaheen Afridi dismissed him.

4. The rain disrupted the India vs Pakistan match and the pitch is covered. Even after several rounds of pitch inspections, the umpires were not satisfied with the playing conditions. The ground staff tried many things but eventually the rains returned and the match was called off. The game will begin from same point tomorrow where it left.