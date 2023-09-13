Asia Cup: India enters final after beating Sri Lanka by 41 runs in Super Four match

In Asia Cup Cricket ODI, India defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs in the Super Four match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo last night. With this win, India are into the final.

Chasing a target of 214 runs set by India, Sri Lanka were all out for 172 in 41.3 overs. For Men in Blue, Kuldeep Yadav was the most successful bowler who took fout wickets.

Earlier, India were all out for 213 in 49.1 overs after opting to bat first. Skipper Rohit Sharma, with a 53-run knock off 48 balls, was the highest scorer for the Indian side.

Tomorrow, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face each other in the next Super Four clash.

With Bangladesh already out of the race, the winner of this match will face India in the Final match to be played on Sunday.

India on the other hand will be next seen in action on Friday against Bangladesh in the last Super Four match.