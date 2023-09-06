US Open: Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden enter Doubles Semifinals

FILE

In US Open Tennis, India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden have reached semifinal of Men’s Doubles, beating American pair of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in the quarter-final by 7-6, 6-1 in New York. The pair of Austin Krajicek of America and Ivan Dodig of Croatia defeated HugoNys from Monaco and JanZieliński of Poland 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

In Men’s Singles, second seed Novak Djokovic powered into a record 47th Grand Slam semi-final, defeating American ninth seed Taylor Fritz in straight sets 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Quarterfinal Match between Tenth seed Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton is underway. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will be up against German 12th seed Alexander Zverev, while third seed Daniil Medvedev will be facing eighth seed Andrey Rublev of Russia in the other Last Eight clashes.

In Women’s Singles, sixth seed American teenager Coco Gauff reached her first US Open semi-final, beating Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-0, 6-2. Tenth seed Karolína Muchová of Czech Republic also entered the semis defeating 30th seed Sorana Cîrstea of Romania 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinal this morning.

Belarusian Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with Chinese 23rd seed Qinwen Zheng, while American 17th seed Madison Keys will take on Ninth seed Markéta Vondroušová of the Czech Republic in the other matches of last eight.