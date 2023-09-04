Xiamen Diamond League: India’s Avinash Sable qualifies for 3000m steeplechase final

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Athletics, India’s Avinash Sable qualified for his maiden Diamond League Final after finishing fifth in the men’s 3000m steeplechase race at the Xiamen Diamond League 2023 in China yesterday. Avinash Sable clocked 8:16.27 in overcast conditions at the Egret Stadium. Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali, the reigning Olympic and world champion, won the Xiamen track and field event with a meet record of 8:10.31. Samuel Firewu of Ethiopia clinched the second spot in 8:11.29 while Amos Serem of Kenya claimed the third place in 8:14.41. Commonwealth Games champion Abraham Kibiwot of Kenya came fourth with a timing of 8:15.87.The race in Xiamen was the sixth and last race men’s 3000m steeplechase event in the Diamond League series this year. India’s Neeraj Chopra (men’s javelin throw) and Murali Sreeshankar (men’s long jump) have already made the cut for the Diamond League Final.