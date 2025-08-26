Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US imposes an additional 25 percent tariff on imports from India

Aug 26, 2025

WEB DESK

The United States has officially issued a public notice imposing an additional 25 per cent tariffs on imports from India. The new duties will come into effect tomorrow. The notice has been issued by the Department of Homeland Security through US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). It said the tariffs were implemented in President Donald Trump’s Executive Order signed on August 6. The tariffs will apply to a broad range of Indian products listed in the annexe to the notice.

In August this year, Trump slapped an additional 25 per cent tariff, raising the overall levy to 50 per cent on goods coming from India, as a penalty for New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil. India has decried the so-called secondary tariffs as unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. India reiterated that it will do whatever it can to safeguard its national interest.

