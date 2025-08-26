Tragic Helicopter Crash in England Claims Three Lives During Training Flight

AMN

A helicopter crashed into a field on an island off the south coast of England, prompting an urgent response from emergency services. The incident occurred near Shanklin Road, Ventnor, at 9:24 am, and emergency teams from Hampshire and the Isle of Wight were quickly dispatched to the scene.

At least three people have died and one was seriously injured after a helicopter crashed during a training flight on the Isle of Wight, England, yesterday. According to the authorities, the survivor was airlifted to University Hospital Southampton’s trauma centre. An eyewitness reportedly saw the helicopter spiralling before crashing into a hedge as she drove along a nearby road.

The UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch has deployed inspectors to the crash site to gather evidence and determine the cause of the incident. Meanwhile, Isle of Wight East MP Joe Robertson described the crash as a tragedy and said the whole community is in shock.