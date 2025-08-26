Ukrainian President thanked PM Modi for his warm wishes on Ukraine’s Independence Day

AMN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his warm wishes on Ukraine’s Independence Day. In a social media post, Zelenskyy expressed appreciation for India’s dedication to peace and dialogue. He added that as the world works toward ending the ongoing war with dignity and lasting peace, Ukraine looks forward to India’s continued support. Zelenskyy emphasised that strong diplomatic efforts help ensure global security, including in the Indo-Pacific. Zelenskyy also shared a letter from PM Modi, in which the Prime Minister thanked him for his greetings on India’s Independence Day and extended his own wishes to the people of Ukraine.